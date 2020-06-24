Geraldine F. Mayne
Geraldine Bydairk Mayne, age 84, of Shelton, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born on August 18, 1935 in Gouverneur, New York, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Dimond Vizzo Bydairk. In addition to her husband, Ronald, she was predeceased by a son, Steven R. Mayne. Survivors include her loving children, Ronald Mayne, Jr. and his wife Donna of Newtown and Robert Mayne and his wife Kathi of New Milford; daughter-in-law, Duangkrai Taweesuk Mayne, grandchildren, Brian Mayne, Noelle Mayne and Allison Mayne, sisters, Lucille Savoie and her husband Leonard, Rosemary Bydairk; a brother, Frank Bydairk and his wife Beverly, as well as a niece and nephew and a great-niece and nephew.
Due to restrictions affecting us all at this time concerning social gatherings, a funeral service and interment will be held privately for the family in the St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. A memorial mass will be held at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 24, 2020.