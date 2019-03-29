Geraldine "Jerri" B. Mooney

Geraldine "Jerri" B. Mooney, age 74, of Shelton, peacefully entered into rest on Thursday, March 28, 2019, in her home. She is the devoted wife of William O. Mooney, Sr. Jerri was born in Bridgeport on January 4, 1945, daughter of the late Sigmund and Jean (Kurzyna) Broska. She attended St. Michael School in Bridgeport and graduated from Stratford High School Class of '62.

Jerri was a member of the Polish Falcons and a parishioner of St. Joseph Church. She was devoted to raising her family.

She is the beloved mother of William O. Mooney, Jr. and Brian J. Mooney and his wife Ursa, and cherished grandmother of Vela Mooney.

Friends may greet the family at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton, on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. On Monday her funeral procession will depart at 8:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Shelton. Burial will follow at Mt. St. Peters Cemetery in Derby.

Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 29, 2019