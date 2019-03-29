Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
8:30 AM
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Shelton, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Mooney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine "Jerri" Mooney


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Geraldine "Jerri" Mooney Obituary
Geraldine "Jerri" B. Mooney
Geraldine "Jerri" B. Mooney, age 74, of Shelton, peacefully entered into rest on Thursday, March 28, 2019, in her home. She is the devoted wife of William O. Mooney, Sr. Jerri was born in Bridgeport on January 4, 1945, daughter of the late Sigmund and Jean (Kurzyna) Broska. She attended St. Michael School in Bridgeport and graduated from Stratford High School Class of '62.
Jerri was a member of the Polish Falcons and a parishioner of St. Joseph Church. She was devoted to raising her family.
She is the beloved mother of William O. Mooney, Jr. and Brian J. Mooney and his wife Ursa, and cherished grandmother of Vela Mooney.
Friends may greet the family at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton, on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. On Monday her funeral procession will depart at 8:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Shelton. Burial will follow at Mt. St. Peters Cemetery in Derby.
Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Riverview Funeral Home
Download Now