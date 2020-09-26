Geraldine P. Zyskowski
Geraldine P. Zyskowski passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020 at the age of 79 after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. Geraldine was a lifelong resident of Shelton, the daughter of the late Peter and Helen Botti. Geraldine was the devoted wife of 50 years to her beloved late husband, Robert. Geraldine was the cherished Mother of Denean Pomarico and her husband Frank of Woodbridge, and Robert Zyskowski and his wife Lori of Westport. Geraldine was a treasured Grammy to her three precious grandchildren, Cassandra Pomarico, Alexandra Zyskowski, and Robert Zyskowski III. Geraldine was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph Botti and Peter Botti, a sister, Wanda Salvati, and her special sister-in-law Genevieve Healey. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews in the Botti, Salvati, and Healey families. Geraldine spent the majority of her life as the caretaker for her adored family. Geraldine extended her warm heart to be a para-professional aiding hearing impaired children at the Ripton School in Shelton. Geraldine was regarded as a kind and caring woman that loved her family unconditionally. Denean and Robert would like to thank the wonderful staff of Benchmark at Split Rock for the care and compassion shown to their Mother throughout the past five years and the caregivers at Home InStead Senior Care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in the name of Geraldine to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
. Due to COVID-19, the family will not have calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial with social distancing will take place at Saint Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Avenue, Shelton on Monday, September 28 at 10 am. Interment will follow at Mt. St. Peters Cemetery, Derby. Riverview Funeral Home Shelton is in charge of arrangements.