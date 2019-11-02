Connecticut Post Obituaries
John T. Bennett Funeral Home
91 North Cliff Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1578
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
John T. Bennett Funeral Home
91 North Cliff Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
23 N. Cliff St.
View Map
Geraldine Peter Obituary
Geraldine V. Peter
Geraldine Peter, 77, of Ansonia passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 31, with her family by her side. She is the loving wife of Joseph J. Peter.
Born in derby on Nov. 10, 1941, daughter of the late Gennaro and Josephine (Francolini) Voccia. A communicant of the Church of the Assumption, graduate of Derby High School and Joseph Lawrence School of Nursing in New London. She worked as a Registered Nurse in local hospitals and convalescent homes and was known by family and friends for her loving and caring nature. She was an avid reader and fan of UConn Women's basketball.
Geraldine is survived by her husband, Joe, two sons Joseph G. Peter of New York and John T. Peter of Walton Kentucky, a brother Joseph Voccia (Carol) of Glen Ellyn, IL, a nephew, Jason Voccia (Karen Lagasse) of Wellesly, MA, a niece, Stacy Andrews (Michael) of Belmont, MA, and many beloved cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 6 from 9-10:30 a.m. in the Bennett Funeral Home, 91 N. Cliff St., Ansonia. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Church of the Assumption, 23 N. Cliff St. at 11 a.m. Entombment will be held in Mt. St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Derby.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in care of the Funeral Home to the () or the Church of Assumption.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 3, 2019
