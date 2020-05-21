Gerard C. Cohane
We had hoped that Mom might have gotten a longer break, but our Dad would not have it, and so on May 16th at the age of 92 and less than four months after she left us, he also left us to join her. Our Dad was born and raised in the Bronx and was a bit of a big deal in his neighborhood as he was on the starting five at Manhattan College and playing in Madison Square Garden at just 17-during the heyday. He never lost his passion for basketball and loved sharing that passion with everyone who would listen and even with those who might not (his 18 month old great-granddaughter, the man sitting next to him at Demetri's Barber Shop, the cashier at Stop and Shop). He indulged his love of basketball by volunteering as a coach for 13 years at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fairfield and was his granddaughter's coach at Wakeman in Southport. He was an old fashioned coach who believed in benching kids who weren't working to their potential (including his own sons) and didn't believe that everyone should get a trophy. Not always easy for us kids, but all these years later, the young kids he coached who are now in their 60s and 70s still tell us that "Coach Cohane" was their biggest inspiration and taught them about life -- not just about basketball. He was also the original practical joker -- So convincing were his characters and accents that he was able to fool the same friends and family members hundreds of times over. No one believed they would ever fall for his prank calls again, but they did - every. single. time. He once called his brother-in-law's sister (who had many relatives in Ireland) at 10:00 at night and in a most authentic Irish brogue announced that he was "cousin Timothy from Ireland" and that he was told that she would be picking him up at "Pennsylvania Station" in NY. While talking, he knelt down next to the running dishwasher for effect. When she said she would come get him, he told her he would only be staying a little while." Oh really? A little while?" she asked. "Oh just a month or two" he enthusiastically responded. That call was made over 40 years ago and just yesterday she said that she will never forget it. At a large family wedding, he once placed an "Out of Order" sign on the Ladies' Room and directed the women to use the men's room. Women could be heard shrieking to the amusement of our father and uncle who were doubled over laughing outside the door. Our Dad also loved magic tricks and never went anywhere without his "magic thumb". At every family and friend function and at Harborview Market, he wowed everyone from 2 to 92 with his disappearing red cloth. He so perfected that trick that we still get asked today how he did it.Our father held no bias towards anyone ever. He welcomed everyone into our home without question and once, while driving around during a blizzard (He loved to brave the elements) he came upon two stranded strangers. He brought them home, made them some dinner and put them up for the night. We have to believe they're still talking about that experience. Dad loved cooking for his family and our friends and at our large Thanksgivings could be found peeling and mashing 25 pounds of potatoes, 20 pounds of turnips and making a 30 quart pot of gravy. He was the last of the siblings in his family and will have a big fan base to greet him -- his Father and Mother, Frank and Katherine Moore Cohane, his brothers John, Frank and Joe, his only sister, Kathleen Cohane Sussingham and adopted cousins/sisters, Marion Peterson and Laura Jones and in-laws whom he equally loved. He leaves behind his loving children -- his favorite and only daughter, MaryKate Cohane, his five sons, Rod and his wife Terri, Jack and his wife, Stacey, Neal and his wife, Lisa, Greg and his husband, Bob and Brendan and his wife, Jaime; 13 grandchildren-Micaela, Conor, Kaitlin, Addie, Mackenzie, Finnegan, Callahan, Kiera, Carly, Courtney,Nolan,Maeve and Quinn and five great-grandchildren -- Maisie,McGinnis,Gavin, Henley and Dylan. His many many nieces and nephews will always remember him as the "fun and funny" Uncle Gerry. As much as we didn't believe it was possible, we will forever miss Dad's basketball stories-especially the City College game.Give Mom a huge hug from us Dad (and a little space too!) We love you -- Always. Due to current conditions, a private graveside service was held. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 21, 2020.