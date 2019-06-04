Gerard A. Mohyde

Gerard A. Mohyde, age 92, of Stratford, joined our Lord in heaven on June 4, 2019. He was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late John and Elena Mohyde. His life was all about family, religion, education and giving to others. He graduated from St. Charles Elementary, St. Joseph Seminary, Fairfield University with a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and a Master's degree in Guidance. He also took advanced courses at Rutgers University and Yale University. He relished teaching math to high schoolers for many years at Milford, Stratford, Bunnell and Staples High Schools. He was proud to be a U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1946-1948. Gerard was honored to be active in the community and at St. Mark's Church serving the Parish Council, Adoration Chapel, Lord's Table, Eucharistic Ministry and the St. Mark's Men's Club. He was a member of the Greater Bpt. Retired Teachers, Stratford Men's Club, past President of the Tritown Credit Union and past Treasurer of the Housatonic Teacher's Credit Union, longtime blood donor for the Red Cross, volunteer for Meals on Wheels, and a member of the Stratford Y.M.C.A. for over four decades. Gerry's favorite sports were golf, with 2 holes in one, swimming often and cheering on the UCONN women's basketball team. He was devoted to his wife of 68 years Margaret (Sis), traveling fourteen times to Europe, visiting all the States and vacationing in Florida for over thirty years. He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Hartnett Mohyde; his adoring children Eileen Mandell (Lawrence), Sharon Reilly (Richard), and Paul Mohyde (Susan); cherished grandchildren Elizabeth Kassay (Andrew), Gerard Mandell, James Mohyde-Videira (Andrew), Emily Mohyde and Mary Dortenzio (Matthew); two treasured great-grandchildren Zachary and Lily Kassay; his adoring brothers and sisters Charles Mohyde, Finton Mohyde, Thomas Mohyde, Zita Carrano and Jackelena Beausoleil (James). He was predeceased by his brothers John and Leonard Mohyde, his sisters Mary Lynch and Charlotte DiCamillo. Friends are invited to attend his funeral services on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford. Interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may call on Sunday from 3-7 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's Church. Published in Connecticut Post on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary