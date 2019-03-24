Gerardo J. Lauro

Gerardo (Jerry) Lauro, age 80, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of Elizabeth Mainiero Lauro, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Born in Bridgeport on October 16, 1938, he was a son of the late Gerardo Sr. and Mary Testani Lauro. Mr. Lauro was a retired steel worker at Chapin and Bangs. He was a Eucharistic minister and altar server at St. Patrick Church, and he was a 4th degree Knight of Columbus with the Msgr. Murphy Council. Jerry was an avid gardener, enjoyed camping and was a dedicated NY Giants and Cleveland Indians fan. In addition to his wife Elizabeth, survivors include four children, Denise Newman and her husband Richard of Inverness, FL, Debra Lauro-Costa and her husband Joe of Shelton, Michael Lauro and his wife Ann of Bridgeport and Amy Lauro-Martin and her husband Joseph John of Naugatuck, a brother, John Lauro of Monroe, seven grandchildren, Nicolle O'Steen and her husband Scott, Thomas Newman, Stephanie Newman, Daniella Lauro-Costa, Michael Lauro Jr., Sarah Deyo and Richard Deyo Jr., four great-grandchildren, Kylie, Aleena, Frederick and Raelynn as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Andrew Lauro and a sister Margaret Casagrande. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Dr. Witt and his staff for the compassionate care they provided. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Patrick Church, 851 North Ave., Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridgeport Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 9057, Bridgeport, CT 06601.