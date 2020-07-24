Gerhard Eberle

Gerhard F. Eberle
Gerhard F. Eberle, age 80, of Stratford, CT, beloved husband of Jane Purcell Eberle, passed away suddenly in his home on July 14, 2020. Gerhard was born in Pforzheim, Germany and immigrated to the USA more than 55 years ago to work in a watch manufacturing facility in St. Thomas in the USVI. It was there that he fell in love with the beauty of the Caribbean Sea. However, after a short time he there he moved to Connecticut and continued to do what he loved, fixing watches. Gerhard just recently retired in December after many years as the watchmaker for Lenox Jewelers in Fairfield. Gerhard was a kind man who always had a smile for everyone. His mere presence could light up any room. He loved his family dearly, and he will be so missed by everyone who was blessed to have known him. Survivors in addition to his wife, Jane, include his three daughters, Sharon Salvioli, of Westport, Kimberly Guido of Oxford, Kristy Ouellette of Stratford, two sons, Kenneth Zimmerman of Bethel and William Smith of Easton, PA, ten grandchildren, Philip, Anthony, Jorden, Jennie, Lauren, Nicholas, Brian, Colin, Madeline, Zachary, two great-granddaughters, Aria and Gabriella, one sister, Brigitte Eberlein of Birkenfeld Germany, two nieces in Germany, Claudia and Wibke, and two nephews Frank and Oliver from Germany and Switzerland. In addition to his parents, Gerhard was predeceased by his son, Stewart Eberle. He also so loved his extended American family Janice, Mark, John and Elizabeth Corvino and John, Jay and Shawn Purcell and Judy, Lenny and Michael Shomsky. Due to the current health situation, all services were held privately and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. To celebrate his life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
