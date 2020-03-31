|
|
Germano T. Jardim
Germano T. Jardim, age 85 of Shelton, beloved husband of Maria Coelho Jardim, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital. Born on May 27, 1934 in Ponta Do Pargo, Madeira Islands, Portugal, he was a son of the late Antonio and Maria Eugenia Jardim and predeceased by his oldest brother, Manuel Jardim. Germano worked for many years for the City of Bridgeport, Department of Public Works before his retirement. He enjoyed telling stories and making people feel loved and welcome. A generous and giving person, he would always help others first and put his needs second. But most of all he treasured time spent with his family; especially his grandchildren his pride and joy. The unconditional love he gave, and the memories created will always live in their hearts. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be truly missed by all who knew him. In addition to his loving wife, Maria of 55 years, survivors include his loving daughter, Lucy Andrade and her husband Tony, two cherished grandchildren, Nicholas, Kristyn and her boyfriend, Timothy Longway, all of Shelton, his brothers, Antonio Jardim and his wife, Mecia of North Carolina, Diniz Jardim of Florida, and sisters, Maria Ferreira and husband, Higino of Monroe, Mecia Camara of Stratford, and Celeste Jardim and her husband Joe of Stratford and his goddaughters, Rosa Balona of Rhode Island and Kathy Camara of Bridgeport and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, funeral and interment services will be held privately. A celebration of Germano's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 5, 2020