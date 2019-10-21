|
Gerri M. Kupec
Gerri Marie Kupec, age 79, of Trumbull, passed away October 19, 2019 in her home. She was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late James and Mary Grady. She worked as an LPN for St. Vincent's Medical Center for over 23 years. Gerri was a selfless person who always put others first. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother and caring friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her beloved husband Richard Kupec; four children Rick and his wife Lisa Kupec, Lindsey and her husband Kevin LaConte, Susan Kupec and her fiance Stephen Zampedri and Michael Kupec and his partner Jacqueline Ortiz; two brothers James and his wife Marion Grady and Thomas and his wife Alice Grady; seven grandchildren Richie, Rachel, Nicole, Heather, Danielle, Kaitlyn and Brooke; one cherished great-grandson Jayden and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 9:15 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 11:00 a.m. at St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull. Friends may greet the family on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 22, 2019