Gertrude A. Borner

Gertrude (Trudy) Agnus Burns Borner, age 95, formerly of Stratford, CT peacefully entered eternal rest on June 11, 2019 at St. Joseph's Center, Trumbull, CT. The family celebrated her 95th birthday on Sunday, June 9, and were so blessed to have her in their lives for all these years. Born in Bridgeport, CT on June 10, 1924, Gertrude was the daughter of the late James F. Burns and Katherine Ennis Burns. She was a resident of Stratford for over 60 years and a devoted parishioner of St. James Church. Gertrude was the longtime love, devoted wife and partner to the late Harry Borner whom she missed dearly after his passing in 2013. She was formerly employed at the American Chain and Cable Company and Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation where she retired in 1980. Gertrude enjoyed reading Danielle Steel novels, polka dancing with her beloved husband and friends, baking chocolate cream and lemon mirange pies for the holidays and her famous potato chip cookies. She mostly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her four great-grandchildren. Gertrude was truly a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who dedicated her life to the care of her family and home. She will be missed dearly by family and friends. Gertrude is survived by two loving daughters, Trudy Gardecki and her husband, Dan, of Stratford and Joan Duda and her husband, Jim, of Monroe; four cherished grandchildren, Dan Gardecki, Jr. and Carol, Joni Marie Yale and Keith, Jenifer Magliocco and Angelo and Janine Duda-Hennessey and Todd; four adored great-grandchildren, Ashley and Brooke Hennessey and Ayden and Adisyn Magliocco and several nieces and nephews. Gertrude was predeceased by two sisters, Eleanor Truhn and Catherine Burns and four brothers, Russell Burns, Raymond Burns, Jack Burns and James Burns and a great-grandson, Angelo James Magliocco. A special thank you to the caregivers at St. Joseph's Center for their dedication and loving care provided to our mother and to Dr. David Lastomirsky for the support he has given to the family over the years. A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 26, at 10:30 a.m. at Saint James Church, 2110 Main Street, Stratford for family and friends to celebrate Gertrude's life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 70 New Canaan Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06850. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com Published in Connecticut Post on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary