Gertrude Radcliffe
Gertrude Radcliffe, age 96 of Lakewood Ranch, FL passed away February 1, 2019. She was born August 8, 1922 in New Brighton, PA to Francis D. and Josephine (Sentak) McCarthy, who precede her in death. Gertrude graduated from New Brighton High School. She married Clarence Radcliffe on June 19, 1944 in Macon, GA at Robins Air Force Base. They lived in Indianapolis, IN for 5 years and then moved to Stratford and Trumbull, CT, where they spent 28 years before retiring to Sarasota, FL in 1985. Gertrude and Clarence loved to travel, as they visited all 48 contiguous states as well as the British Isles and Italy. Gertrude especially loved crafting, especially doll making and knitting. Gertrude was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Clarence Radcliffe, who passed away May 26, 2018; her son, C. Russell Radcliffe; and her brother, Francis McCarthy. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth (Joseph) Rose of Lakewood Ranch and Willowick, OH; her grandchildren, Clare (Ben) Bradshaw of McLean, VA, David (Emily) Rose of Avon Lake, OH, and Michael (Josephine) Rose of Lakewood, OH; great-grandchildren, Chase, John, and Ryan Bradshaw, and Brandon and Charlotte Rose; and her sister, Eleanor LaRocca of Chicago, IL. A Graveside Service for Gertrude will take place on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Rd. 72, Sarasota, FL 34241. A Memorial Mass will take place on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church, 12905 State Road 70 E, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 9, 2019
