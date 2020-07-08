Gertrude Rennison
Gertrude M. Rennison, age 97 of Oxford passed away peacefully at home on July 7, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife for 32 years of the late Edward A. Rennison who died in 1979. She was also a loving mother to her two children, and a grandmother who adored her two grandchildren, Zachary and Shea Rennison. Gertrude was born March 20, 1923 in Greenvale, NY, the daughter of the late John and Julia (Paszkowska) Prokop. She was predeceased by her brothers, John and Joseph Carl, and sister, Sophie. Gertrude attended school in Roslyn, NY; after graduation she worked at Grumman Aircraft supporting World War II efforts. Eventually she ventured off to upstate New York where she worked and met the love of her life Edward Rennison. They married in 1947 and were lifelong residents of Seymour raising two children, David Rennison and Margaret Basilicato (husband Richard). Gertrude enjoyed doting over her family and in her spare time could be found sewing and baking, or traveling up north to their vacation home in Northern New Hampshire. In her final days, Gertrude showed just how strong she truly was; she gained her wings and is finally reunited with her beloved husband and all those who had gone before her. Calling Hours are Thursday (TODAY) from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home, 161 W. Church St., Seymour. A Funeral Service in celebration of Gertrude's life will be Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Augustine Cemetery. It is important to note that social distancing and face masks will be required during calling hours and all services.