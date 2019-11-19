Connecticut Post Obituaries
Gertrude Sinko Obituary
Gertrude Sinko
Gertrude Sinko, age 87, devoted wife to the late Frank Sinko, Jr., of Fairfield, passed away on November 18, 2019.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 3-7 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. Her Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday at 1 p.m. in Saint Anthony Church, Fairfield, with her interment to follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery. Her complete obituary is forthcoming.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 20, 2019
