Gilbert H. Engels
Gilbert Engels of Southport, CT, aged 91 years, passed away on April 27, 2020 at his home with his loving wife Anna by his side. Gil was born in Germany in 1929 and immigrated to the Bronx as a child. Gil was the loving patriarch of his family consisting of his wife Anna, his two children, Gil Jr. and Gwynne, their spouses, Beryl and Edward, and 6 grandchildren, Henry, TJ, Hadley, Madelyn, George, and Adele. Gilbert was most proud of his adoring family but he was also very proud of his service to this great country, both in the United States Navy and with the Federal Bureau of Investigations. Gilbert was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War. He served as a submariner on the USS Entemedor and the USS Razorback. Gil was a leader in the Telecommunications Industry throughout the seventies and eighties and for 25 years served as an Executive of TIE Communications based in Shelton, CT. Gil was the CEO of TIE International and greatly enjoyed personally introducing TIE's technology to the entire world. His fondest memories of TIE are the people and the many lifelong friendships which began there. Gil will be remembered by his friends as the single best guy to run into at the marina for a good story, a great conversation, and of course many, many laughs. And for the many residents of Southport, please remember Gil fondly as the man who tirelessly walked his Jack Russel Terrier throughout the village and who always had time for a chat and a friendly wave hello. Due to current conditions a service will not be held at this time; his family will host a Celebration of Life event in the fall (and it will be awesome because Gilbert Engels was an awesome person who loved a good party). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to United States Submarine Veterans Charitable Foundation, Inc. @ www.ussvcf.org. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 30, 2020