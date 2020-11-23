1/
Gilbert Laycock
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gilbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gilbert Laycock
Gilbert Laycock, age 79. of Shelton entered into rest on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was the devoted husband of 56 years to Janet (Gagnon) Laycock. Gilbert was born in Providence, RI on July 1, 1941 son of the late Abram and Gladys (Cormier) Laycock. He was the Executive Director at Friction Materials Standards Institute for many years until his retirement. Gilbert enjoyed daily breakfasts with his friends, sunsets on the Little Sebago Lake, Gray, Maine and world travel with his wife and friends. Most of all, he cherished spending time with his family. The family would like to thank Dr. Colleen Pietras and the staff of the CTICU at Yale New Haven Hospital for their care and compassion given to Gilbert. He was the beloved father of Beth Bocchino and her husband Tom, Kevin Laycock and his wife I-Chwen and Christine Kline and her husband Steven, and loving grandfather of Madeline, Jack, Bridgette, Daschel and Megan. Due to the Covis-19 pandemic his funeral services are private. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton had been entrusted with his arrangements. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Riverview Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved