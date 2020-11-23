Gilbert Laycock
Gilbert Laycock, age 79. of Shelton entered into rest on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was the devoted husband of 56 years to Janet (Gagnon) Laycock. Gilbert was born in Providence, RI on July 1, 1941 son of the late Abram and Gladys (Cormier) Laycock. He was the Executive Director at Friction Materials Standards Institute for many years until his retirement. Gilbert enjoyed daily breakfasts with his friends, sunsets on the Little Sebago Lake, Gray, Maine and world travel with his wife and friends. Most of all, he cherished spending time with his family. The family would like to thank Dr. Colleen Pietras and the staff of the CTICU at Yale New Haven Hospital for their care and compassion given to Gilbert. He was the beloved father of Beth Bocchino and her husband Tom, Kevin Laycock and his wife I-Chwen and Christine Kline and her husband Steven, and loving grandfather of Madeline, Jack, Bridgette, Daschel and Megan. Due to the Covis-19 pandemic his funeral services are private. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton had been entrusted with his arrangements. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com
.