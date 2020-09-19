1/1
Gilberto Cid
1933 - 2020
Gilberto Cid, a 30 year resident of Bridgeport, CT, died on September 17, 2020. Born in Cuba in 1933, he immigrated to the US with his wife and two children in 1966, settling in White Plains, NY. Known for his unmatched work ethic, he held down three jobs in order to support his family. One of these positions led to his eventual training and career as a pastry chef in Scarsdale, NY. He was a quiet, unassuming, and private man who nonetheless would go out of his way to help others in the condo complex where he resided with his beloved wife of 61 years, Clara, who predeceased him. The couple were always together and often seen walking arm & arm to various local stores. Gilberto enjoyed trouncing his opponents when playing dominoes (he had been a master player in Cuba), listening to classical music (his favorite was Beethoven with whom he shared a birthday), loved animals of all kinds, and was fascinated by space travel to the point of insisting that if trips to Mars became available, he was signing up to go. He is survived by his brother, Antonio and several nieces & nephews. Papi was a generous, unselfish and steady influence in the lives of his daughter, Noelbis and his son, Domingo. They couldn't have asked for a better role model.
Services will be private but donations in his name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.



Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Larson Funeral Home Inc
2496 North Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
(203) 335-2342
