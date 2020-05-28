Gilda Oliveira
Gilda de Brum Oliveira, age 85 of Bridgeport, loving wife to the late Eduardo Oliveira, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side. She was born in Feteiras de Sul, Sao Miguel, Azores, Portugal on June 17, 1934 to her late parents, Mariana and Gil de Brum. In 1966, Gilda immigrated with her husband and children from Sao Miguel to Bridgeport, CT. Gilda was a devoted wife who cared for her husband through his long illness and a loving mother to her children and grandchildren.
Gilda loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was a devout Catholic and a long time parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Bridgeport, CT. She loved attending family celebrations and religious festivals. She enjoyed spending time with family, music, dancing, and fashion. Her family will tell you she was often the best dressed.
Gilda was an avid gardener with a green thumb like no other. She meticulously tended to her flower garden which was the praise of many. Her vegetable garden was so plentiful, she handed out vegetables and homemade pepper sauce to family and friends.
Gilda was an animal lover who always had a furry companion. She would feed all the stray animals that wandered into her yard and even adopted some of the stray cats. Towards the end of her life, her dog Mookie gave her the most joy by laying with her for hours.
Words cannot express what the loss of Gilda means to our family. Where there once was smiles and laughter now only holds memories. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her but especially her family. May we all take comfort in knowing she is now at peace and has been welcomed home by God.
Gilda is survived by her loving children: Maria Eduarda Luchansky and husband Gregory of Naugatuck and Carlos Oliveira and wife Maria Imaculada of Beacon Falls, her loving grandchildren: Paul, Kevin and wife Jill, David, Angela, and Walter, her great-grandchildren: Adrianna, Cole, and Bryce, and her pets: GiGi, Tiger, and Mookie. She is also survived by three siblings and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current situation and social gathering restrictions, all funeral services will be private with entombment to take place in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford, next to her husband Eduardo. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. For online condolences and memorial tributes visit us at commercehillfh.com
Gilda de Brum Oliveira, age 85 of Bridgeport, loving wife to the late Eduardo Oliveira, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side. She was born in Feteiras de Sul, Sao Miguel, Azores, Portugal on June 17, 1934 to her late parents, Mariana and Gil de Brum. In 1966, Gilda immigrated with her husband and children from Sao Miguel to Bridgeport, CT. Gilda was a devoted wife who cared for her husband through his long illness and a loving mother to her children and grandchildren.
Gilda loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was a devout Catholic and a long time parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Bridgeport, CT. She loved attending family celebrations and religious festivals. She enjoyed spending time with family, music, dancing, and fashion. Her family will tell you she was often the best dressed.
Gilda was an avid gardener with a green thumb like no other. She meticulously tended to her flower garden which was the praise of many. Her vegetable garden was so plentiful, she handed out vegetables and homemade pepper sauce to family and friends.
Gilda was an animal lover who always had a furry companion. She would feed all the stray animals that wandered into her yard and even adopted some of the stray cats. Towards the end of her life, her dog Mookie gave her the most joy by laying with her for hours.
Words cannot express what the loss of Gilda means to our family. Where there once was smiles and laughter now only holds memories. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her but especially her family. May we all take comfort in knowing she is now at peace and has been welcomed home by God.
Gilda is survived by her loving children: Maria Eduarda Luchansky and husband Gregory of Naugatuck and Carlos Oliveira and wife Maria Imaculada of Beacon Falls, her loving grandchildren: Paul, Kevin and wife Jill, David, Angela, and Walter, her great-grandchildren: Adrianna, Cole, and Bryce, and her pets: GiGi, Tiger, and Mookie. She is also survived by three siblings and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current situation and social gathering restrictions, all funeral services will be private with entombment to take place in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford, next to her husband Eduardo. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. For online condolences and memorial tributes visit us at commercehillfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 28, 2020.