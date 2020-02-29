|
Gilda Popik
Gilda Popik, age 92, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late John Popik, died peacefully on February 26, 2020, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by family. Born in Ambridge, PA on January 11, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Julius and Mary Testa Salvati. Mrs. Popik was raised in Ambridge, PA and graduated from Ambridge High School. A longtime resident of Stratford, she was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church and previously attended St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church. Mrs. Popik worked as a retail sales clerk at the Caldors Department Store of Hawley Lane Mall for over 25 years, until the time of her retirement. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and crafting homemade Christmas ornaments that will forever be family keepsakes. She is survived by her devoted son, John (Andrea) Popik of Seymour, a sister, Theresa Salvati of Trumbull and cherished granddaughters, Jessica Popik of Boston, Christina and Jennifer Popik, both of Seymour; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by sisters, Hilda Barley, Amelia Kranak, Dora Schwartz and brothers, Ferdinand and Igino Salvati. Funeral services will be private. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Gilda's caregiver, Nana for her compassionate care extended to her in her time of need. Memorial contributions may be made to the Stratford PAL, in care of the Stratford Police Department, 900 Longbrook Ave., Stratford, Connecticut 06614. The Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia, is in care of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.wakeleememorial.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 1, 2020