Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Gilles Perreault


1944 - 2019
Gilles Perreault
Gilles Perreault, age 74, of Stratford, beloved husband of Andree Lamoureux Perreault, passed away on July 26, 2019 in his home. Gilles was born in Canada, on September 3, 1944 to the late Gonzague and Rosa (Audet) Perreault and has been a longtime area resident. He was a retired carpenter for Union Local #210 and loved watching auto racing with his dogs Minnie and Lucy by his side. Survivors in addition to his beloved wife of 50 years, include his devoted children, Daniel Perreault of San Marcos California, Tammy Perreault of Fairfield and Eric Perreault and his wife Melanie of Naugatuck, and 2 cherished grandchildren, Simone and Charlotte. He is also survived by his siblings Jacques Perreault and his wife Virginia of Trumbull, Guy Perreault and his wife Nicole, Ghislain, Yves, Joanne and Mario Perreault of Canada. Funeral services are private and have been entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 1, 2019
