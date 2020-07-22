1/1
Gina Montanaro
1974 - 2020
Gina Marie Montanaro
Gina Marie Ranocchia Montanaro, age 45, of Trumbull, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital. Born in Bridgeport on December 4, 1974, she was a daughter of Richard and Cheryl Chambers Ranocchia. Gina was a Trumbull High School Graduate and went on to become a hairdresser. In her 20-year career she worked at Kennedy's hair and was the previous owner of Hair Shop Sono in Norwalk. In addition to her parents, survivors include her children's father, Michael Montanaro, daughter, Gianna Marie Montanaro and a son, Giancarlo Michael Montanaro, her siblings, Lisa Ranocchia Munster and her husband Juan, Michael Ranocchia and his wife Nicole and Daniel Ranocchia and his wife Danielle, her maternal grandmother, Lillian Atcherson, and six nieces and nephews, Talia, Alyssa, Joseph and James Ranocchia and Benicio and Sienna Munster as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins and Joe and Annette Montanaro and family. She was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Chester E. Chambers and her paternal grandparents, Joseph and Antoinette Ranocchia.
Friends are invited to meet directly in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 200 Shelton Rd., Trumbull, CT on Thursday, (TODAY) July 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Face Masks Are Required. There will be no calling hours. The Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to: Here's your fundraiser link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/dreams-hopes-and-wishes-for-gianna-and-giancarlo?utm_medium=sms&utm_source=product&utm_campaign=p_susi-sms-welcome. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Gayle Boylan Robles
July 22, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Lee Nelson
July 22, 2020
o sorry and sad to hear the news, I’ll always remember your big heart and huge smile, sleep in peace sweetie my love and prayers to all who were left behind
Lisa
Classmate
