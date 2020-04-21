|
Gina Piccione Ryan
Gina Piccione Ryan of Trumbull, Connecticut, died on April 18, 2020 at the age of 101. The daughter of Giovacchino Piccione and Antonietta Cimino, she was born in the Bronx, NY on April 16, 1919. A graduate from both Hunter High School and Hunter College, she married her beloved husband, Thomas Ryan, on June 21, 1942. Her husband died in 1990. Gina taught first grade in the Trumbull Public School system for 26 years. A gifted teacher who deeply loved her chosen profession, she received numerous National Outstanding Teacher Awards throughout her lengthy career. Following her retirement from teaching, she volunteered, for over 20 years, at Bridgeport Hospital. She is survived by her daughter, Deirdre Ryan Gardner and her husband Bruce Gardner both of Newtown, Connecticut; and her son, Kevin Ryan and his wife Pamela Ryan both of Fairfield, California. Gina is at peace now for she has finally rejoined her husband whom she loved beyond measure. Interment will be private in Long Hill Burial Grounds, Trumbull. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 22, 2020