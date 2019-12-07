|
|
Virginia "Ginny" Floberg
Sep 23 1936 - Dec 5, 2019
Virginia "Ginny" D. (Pyne) Floberg, age 83, Newtown, beloved wife of the late Albert Floberg, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. Ginny was born September 23, 1936 in Greenwich, daughter of the late Charles and Anna Marie (Kestler) Pyne and had been a life time area resident. Ginny adored her grandson Kevin and spending time with him. She also enjoyed nature and wildlife, especially bird watching and always was ready for a good meal and a fine glass of wine. Survivors include her daughter Audra Carbone and her husband James, her adored grandson, Kevin; a sister, Carol Pyne and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Rebecca Broch and a sister Betty Valentine. Friends are invited to attend her funeral service celebrated by Deacon John Piatak on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. Interment will follow in Saint Mary's Cemetery, Greenwich. Friends may visit with her family Tuesday before service time from 9:00 a.m. to 11:15 in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), 401 Hackensack Ave., 9th Fl., Hackensack, NJ 07601, https://www.parentprojectmd.org. For additional information or to share a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 8, 2019