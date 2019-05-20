Giorgina Bartolomei

Feb 1, 1927-May19, 2019

Giorgina Bartolomei, age 92 of Bridgeport, the beloved wife of the late Paul Bartolomei, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 19, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Aurisina, Italy on February 1, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Ruggero and Adelia (Fonzar) Peressini. In her early years she worked as a seamstress in Levine Coat Factory, and later worked for the Holiday Inn. Her passion was her family which meant everything to her.

Survivors include her sisters, Liliana and Nerina Peressini, her daughter, Rita Filip and husband Raymond, her son, Paul Bartolomei and wife Carol, her grandchildren, David Filip, Kim Albanese and husband Dan, Jennifer Filip and Don Skaggs, Jacqueline Jennings and husband Jeffrey, John Filip and wife Aline, Paul Bartolomei and Matthew Bartolomei, her great-grandchildren, Dylan, Tyler, Bryce, Arianna, Thomas, Patricia and Athena, and her three nephews.

Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY in St. Margaret's Shrine, 2523 Park Ave., Bridgeport with a Mass of the Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may call on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to VITAS Hospice, 488 Main Ave., Suite 3, Norwalk, CT 06851, in memory of Giorgina.