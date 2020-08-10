Giovanna (Lisa) Fratarcangli
Giovanna (Lisi) Fratarcangli, age 75, of Bridgeport, the beloved wife of Umberto Fratarcangli enter into rest on Sunday, August 9, 2020 in her home with her loving family by her side. Born in Strangolaglli, Frosinone on November 29, 1944 she was the daughter of the late Benamino and Eflisia Lisi. She was a former employee of Luigi Pastry store for many years. Survivors include her loving children; her daughter, Maria Fratarcangli and her son, Marcello Fratarcangli. Also, she is survived by three sisters.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY in St. Margaret's Shrine, 2523 Park Ave., Bridgeport with a Mass of the Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com