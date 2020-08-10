1/1
Giovanna Fratarcangli
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Giovanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Giovanna (Lisa) Fratarcangli
Giovanna (Lisi) Fratarcangli, age 75, of Bridgeport, the beloved wife of Umberto Fratarcangli enter into rest on Sunday, August 9, 2020 in her home with her loving family by her side. Born in Strangolaglli, Frosinone on November 29, 1944 she was the daughter of the late Benamino and Eflisia Lisi. She was a former employee of Luigi Pastry store for many years. Survivors include her loving children; her daughter, Maria Fratarcangli and her son, Marcello Fratarcangli. Also, she is survived by three sisters.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY in St. Margaret's Shrine, 2523 Park Ave., Bridgeport with a Mass of the Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-579-1494
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved