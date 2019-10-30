Home

Giovanni Florio Obituary
Giovanni Florio
Sept. 23, 1955- Oct. 26,2019Giovanni Florio, age 64, of Bridgeport, was called by god suddenly. He was the son of Vito Florio and the late Antonietta Florio. Giovanni was a kind soul and a true gentlemen. He loved to laugh and be around company. Giovanni was especially fond of having great conversations of meaning. He was a deep, sensitive, passionate man and had a great sense of humor. Giovanni enjoyed the simple aspects of life and was not of the material world. He was content with being around family and friends and having a home-cooked meal around the table and sharing quality time with them. He served the U.S. Navy from August 29, 1977 - August 28, 1980 and was a proud veteran. Giovanni loved the outdoors. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and cooking on an open fire. He also had a passion for music and had a band in his younger days, and he loved to sing. He also loved to shoot pool and was great at it. Giovanni enjoyed going for a ride on his motorcycle and also taking a ride in his pick-up truck. He will be truly missed. Giovanni left behind 2 sons, John Vito and Anthony, his father Vito, his sisters Carmela and Teresa, his brother Pasquale, his grandchildren Hayley and Thaddeus, his nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, aunts, and uncles. He was predeceased by his wife Marcia (Fabrizi) Florio. Family and Friends are invited to attend a funeral mass in Giovanni's honor on Saturday, November 2, 2019 @ St. Margaret's Shrine on 2523 Park Avenue, 06604 from 10:30 a.m. -11:30 a.m. Interment will be private.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 31, 2019
