MEMORIAM IN LOVING MEMORY OF A dear wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and a dear friend, Giovena Delphena Smiley, whose sun was risen on 3/15/38 and set on 3/27/16. You will always be with us, you are gone but you will never be forgotten. You're Greatly Missed by your loving Husband Jack, children Pam, Sandy, Donna, and Andrew, Mother Iris, Sisters Jean and Faye, All the Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, and all of your relatives and friends. Happy third birthday with the creator.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 27, 2019
