Girardo DiBiagio
1923 - 2020
Girardo (Jerry) DiBiagio, age 96, of Bridgeport, CT, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020 at Arden House Hamden, CT. He was the beloved husband to Rosalinda (Betty) Albanese DiBiagio for 75 years. He was the son of the late Girardo and Victoria DiBiagio. Girardo was in the Army in World War II for 4 years in the Phillipines. He worked at Bryant Electric for 47 years as a Supervisor. He was a devoted Catholic, loved bowling, dancing, traveling to Las Vegas and was a devoted fan of the NY Yankees and the UConn Girls Huskies. He was the manager and the President of the North End Little League. He loved going to his son's gas station, Mike's Arco/Sunoco to chat with the guys. Most of all he was a family man, who was ready to help everyone and will be truly missed.
He is survived by his two sons and daughter: Michael L. DiBiagio Sr., and wife Linda, Victor DiBiagio and wife Billy, and daughter Denise and Tim Walker. His grandsons are Michael L. DiBiagio Jr., Kris DiBiagio and great-grandson Niko DiBiagio and several nieces and nephews. A special thanks to their neighbors, Maria and Sandy Rocha, for all their help and support. He was predeceased by his brothers Frank and Antionette DiBiagio, Anthony and Gertrude DiBiagio, sister Mary and Peter Miller, and brother Deo and surviving sister-in-law Connie.The family would like to thank the Hospice nurses and aids at the Arden House and Vitas Hospice for the loving and compassionate care he received. Due to the current situation and social gatherings restrictions, all funeral services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Parente Lauro Funeral Home, Bridgeport. There will be a Memorial Mass at a later date at St. Margaret's Shrine. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com



Published in Connecticut Post on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
