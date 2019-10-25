Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home
50 Reef Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
203-255-1031
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home
50 Reef Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
First Church Congregational
148 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT
View Map
Giselle McGuire Hauser

Giselle McGuire Hauser Obituary
Giselle McGuire Hauser
Giselle McGuire Hauser, 55 of Fairfield, the beloved wife of Robbie Hauser, passed away suddenly but peacefully on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Friends may greet her family on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Rd. in Fairfield Center. Giselle's life will be celebrated with a funeral service on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. directly at First Church Congregational, 148 Beach Rd. in Fairfield. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
A full obituary will appear in tomorrow's edition. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 26, 2019
