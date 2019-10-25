|
Giselle McGuire Hauser
Giselle McGuire Hauser, 55 of Fairfield, the beloved wife of Robbie Hauser, passed away suddenly but peacefully on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Friends may greet her family on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Rd. in Fairfield Center. Giselle's life will be celebrated with a funeral service on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. directly at First Church Congregational, 148 Beach Rd. in Fairfield. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
A full obituary will appear in tomorrow's edition. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 26, 2019