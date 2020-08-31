Giuseppe Iamarino

Giuseppe IamarinoGiuseppe Iamarino, age 91, of New Smyrna Beach, FL entered into rest on August 18,2020. He was the beloved husband of Maria (Guerrera) Iamarino. He was born in Colla Sanita, Italy, and son of Donato Iamarino and Libera (Paolucci) Iamarino. He immigrated to the US at 18 years of age, married and began their lives that would span 65 years together. Retiring from Textron Lycoming early, moved to Florida enjoying 30 years in the sunshine state golfing, gardening and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his devoted children Belinda Pacowta, and her husband Don, Joseph Iamarino and Dan Iamarino, and his wife Holly. He leaves behind his cherished grandchildren Kelly Iacovacci, Lisa Hibler, Danielle Iamarino and Will Iamarino. A Mass of Christian Burial and funeral arrangements are private. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd. is entrusted with arrangements.