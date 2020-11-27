Gladys V. Caulder
Gladys V. Caulder, age 82, of Naugatuck, beloved wife of the late Boyce L. Caulder, passed away on November 23, 2020 in her home. Gladys was born in Bridgeport on October 10, 1938 to the late Charles and Gladys (Shaw) Convard and had been a lifelong area resident. She was a retired finance secretary for Toyota Motor Credit. Survivors include her devoted children, Rudy Caulder and his wife Josephine of FL, Timothy Caulder and his fiancée Courtney of Naugatuck, Mary Piccirillo and her husband Lionel of Torrington, and Colleen Dechane and her husband Todd of Naugatuck, 14 cherished grandchildren, Michael, Justin, Nicholas, Ryan, Kyle, Garrett, Angelina, Alicia, Justin, Joseph, Brayden, Nasya, Jayden, and Anthony, 4 great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Colton, Rayleigh, and Bryce, a sister, Carol Rotunda, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Gladys was predeceased by her daughter, Virginia, brother, Charles Convard, and sister, Mary Bazso. Due to the pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings, the family has elected to hold a private service. The Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com