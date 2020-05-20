Gladys M. Gray
Gladys Gray passed away after a brief illness on May 13, 2020. Born in Zelienople, PA on November 10, 1933, Gladys moved to Bridgeport in 1965. She worked briefly for Warnaco and then for 35 years at Orcomatic in Stratford, CT. After retiring in 1999, she first volunteered at Goodwill and then for 10 years at St. Vincent's Hospital in Bridgeport. She enjoyed traveling and overnight stays at the casinos.
Gladys lived for the last three years at Cambridge Manor in Fairfield where she enjoyed activities such as bingo and pokeno. She loved to put together jigsaw puzzles which she gifted to family and friends.
Gladys was predeceased by her sons Robert and Thomas. She leaves behind her children Sharon Gray of Shelton, CT; Nancy Montalvo and her husband Jose of Bridgeport, CT; Joseph Gray and his wife Michele of Ballwin, MO; and Becky Brown of Bridgeport, CT. She was a very proud grandmother and great-grandmother to Jennifer Patterson and her husband James of Milford, CT; Cory Brown of Bridgeport, CT; Toni Montalvo of Jacksonville, FL; Jesse Montalvo of Bridgeport, CT; and Destiny Brown of Naugatuck, CT. Gladys also leaves behind her brothers James Keefer of W Sunbury, PA and Edward Keefer of Manteca, CA as well as her sisters Joyce Hilliard of Butler, PA and Alice Leonberg of Valencia, PA.
Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 20, 2020.