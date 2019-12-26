|
|
Gladys Kalagian
Mrs. Gladys "Corkie" Margaret (James) Kalagian, 76, entered into eternal rest Monday evening, December 23, 2019, at St. Vincent's Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was the devoted wife of Michael J. Kalagian for 60 years. Gladys was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, daughter of the late Donald James and Georgianna Back. She loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her two dogs, Abby and Emmy. One of her greatest joys in life was camping in Vermont with her husband and friends. She also enjoyed cooking, watching NASCAR and the Patriots. Besides her husband, Michael, Gladys leaves behind her two children, Daniel Kalagian and his wife Priscila of Ocoee, Florida and Christine McCabe and her husband Kevin of East Hartford. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Melissa Mancini and her husband Anthony, Cassidy, Dylan, Kaleb, Aidan, Brooke and Grace, as well as close friends, Karen Kalagian, Dawn Cuminotto and Al Meraz. She was predeceased by her son, Michael Kalagian, and her sister, Harriet Graebner. The Kalagian Family would like to thank Gladys' wonderful neighbors for their constant love and support as well as the staff at St. Vincent's for the outstanding care they showed to Gladys. The Family requests that those wishing to remember Gladys donate to the in her memory. The family will hold a private memorial service to celebrate Gladys' life and memory. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home- Stratford. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 29, 2019