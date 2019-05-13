Gladys Luzetsky

Gladys Fleischman Luzetsky, age 101, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Charles Luzetsky, passed away on May 10, 2019 in St. Vincent's Medical Center, Bridgeport. Gladys was born in Nazareth, Pennsylvania on July 6, 1917 to the late Edgar and Elsie (Simon) Fleischman and has been a longtime area resident. She was a retired Ward Secretary for St. Vincent's MC. After retirement, Gladys enjoyed traveling with her late husband. She was a loving mother and grandmother, a wonderful baker and spent many years volunteering in her church, St. John the Baptist, of which she and Charles were founding members after their marriage in 1941. Living independently until the age of 100, she was an avid reader, loved bingo and was a loyal follower of "Her Girls", the UCONN Women's Basketball Team. Survivors include her devoted children, Charles D. Luzetsky and his wife Dorothy of Milford, Donald Luzetsky and Theresa Benedetto of Stratford, and Ann M. Clements of Round Rock, Texas, her cherished grandchildren, Christopher Clements and his wife Kim, and Carolyn Lofgren and her husband Joshua, great-grandchildren, Audrey and Andrew Clements, and Chase Douglas, and Claire Lofgren. She is also survived by brother-in-law, Peter Luzetsky, and sister-in-law, Margaret Palmer, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will take place on Friday, May 17th at 9:15 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford and at 10:00 a.m. in St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church, Trumbull for the celebration of a Divine Liturgy. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may call on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Panachida will be at 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or . For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com Published in Connecticut Post on May 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary