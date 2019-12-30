|
|
Glen Andrew Varza
Glen Andrew Varza Sr., age 58, of Buford, GA passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, December 21, 2019.
He was born November 9, 1961 to the late William P. Varza Sr. and Pauline P. Varza in Bridgeport. Glen was a former Stratford resident and was a 1979 graduate of Bunnell High School. He had previously been employed at Avco-Textron Lycoming. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family and will be remembered for his love of the water, swimming and fishing.
He is survived by his loving wife Annette Zenko of 11 years; son Glen Andrew Varza Jr. and his wife Amy Varza; granddaughters Brooke Elizabeth Varza and Cora Lynn Varza; brother William Varza and his wife Janet Varza; nephews Kenneth Varza and Mark Varza; and cousins.
Friends may greet the family on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. A funeral service will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a .
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 31, 2019