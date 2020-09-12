Glenda Siok

Glenda L. Siok
Oakville – Glenda L. Siok, 71, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, at Vitas Innovative Hospice at St. Mary's Hospital.
Glenda was born June 2, 1949 in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Benjamin and Lorraine (Brady) Mandolfo. Raised in Stratford she attended local schools. She will be remembered as a loving homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her longtime companion, Paul Stoliker of Waterbury; two daughters, Dawn Siok and Linda Siok, both of Waterbury; two sisters, Lorrie Libby of Maine and Antoinette Mandolfo of Seymour; one brother, Dominic Mandolfo of LA; six grandchildren, Alisha, Samantha and Anthony Risso and Joseph, Blasé- Paul, Rosa Valiante, and Sheyanne Valiante; niece, Lori Ann Price; nephew, Richard Mandolfo and dear friends, Roseanne and Roy Chiulli. She was predeceased by a daughter, Rosa Siok and brother Richard Mandolfo.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, September 15, at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, Main St., Watertown. Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 14 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Bergin Funeral Home, 290 East Main Street, Waterbury. Burial in Kings Highway Cemetery in Milford will be private. To send notes of sympathy and comfort to Glenda's family, please visit her tribute page at www.berginfuneralhome.com