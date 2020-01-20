|
|
Glenn M. Ackley
Glenn M. Ackley, age 88, of Trumbull and formerly of Stratford and Fairfield, beloved husband of the late Shirley Ann Marshall Ackley, died surrounded by his family on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, he was a son of the late Franklyne and Phoebe Saunders Ackley, and was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. Glenn owned and operated Ackley's Fairport Gulf Station, Fairfield and also managed the Village Square Mobil in Monroe. He was an avid fan of all sports, and his favorite teams included the Mets, Red Sox and Patriots. Survivors include a daughter, Dawn Leos (Jay) of Trumbull, a son, William Ackley (Tori) of Fairfield, four grandchildren, Kyera, Samantha, Charlie and Jacklynn, a great-grandson Gabrial, a brother, Frank Ackley Jr. (Georgiann) of the Villages, FL, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife Shirley, he was predeceased by his granddaughter, Kyleigh Helena Leos and three brothers, Jack, Harry and Art Ackley. Funeral Services will take place in Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main St., Trumbull at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Interment with military honors will follow in Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield. Friends may call on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main St., Trumbull, 06611. For online condolences, please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 21, 2020