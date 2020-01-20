Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Long Hill United Methodist Church
6358 Main St.
Trumbull, CT
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Lawncroft Cemetery
Fairfield, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Ackley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Ackley

Send Flowers
Glenn Ackley Obituary
Glenn M. Ackley
Glenn M. Ackley, age 88, of Trumbull and formerly of Stratford and Fairfield, beloved husband of the late Shirley Ann Marshall Ackley, died surrounded by his family on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, he was a son of the late Franklyne and Phoebe Saunders Ackley, and was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. Glenn owned and operated Ackley's Fairport Gulf Station, Fairfield and also managed the Village Square Mobil in Monroe. He was an avid fan of all sports, and his favorite teams included the Mets, Red Sox and Patriots. Survivors include a daughter, Dawn Leos (Jay) of Trumbull, a son, William Ackley (Tori) of Fairfield, four grandchildren, Kyera, Samantha, Charlie and Jacklynn, a great-grandson Gabrial, a brother, Frank Ackley Jr. (Georgiann) of the Villages, FL, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife Shirley, he was predeceased by his granddaughter, Kyleigh Helena Leos and three brothers, Jack, Harry and Art Ackley. Funeral Services will take place in Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main St., Trumbull at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Interment with military honors will follow in Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield. Friends may call on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main St., Trumbull, 06611. For online condolences, please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -