Glenn R. Benton, age 94, of Fairfield, beloved husband of the late A. Susan Benton, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the CT Hospice, Branford. Born in Fairfield, the son of the late Grover Cleveland Benton and Freida Belle Benton, he had been a town resident all of his life. A 1942 graduate of Roger Ludlowe High School, Glenn proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II in General Patton's Army seeing action in Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes and Central Europe. Following the War, Glenn began his lengthy career in the automotive business. He worked for his father's business, Benton Motors and later Bob Sharp Motors which later became Bruce Bennett Nissan. Glenn proudly was still working into his 93rd year. He was a life member of Fidelity-St. John's Lodge # 3 A.F. & A. M. and a life member of the Fayerweather Yacht Club. Glenn loved boating and fishing, but above all else, spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by his beloved daughter, Bonnie B. Lindsay and her husband David of Fairfield; two loving grandchildren, Ian Lindsay of Colorado and David Lindsay, II and his wife Ricki Ford of Fairfield; two young men Glenn considered as his grandsons, Rich Ericsson of Fairfield and Tom McCarthy of West Haven; three cherished great-grandchildren, C.J., Brody and Maggie Lindsay; a sister, Beverly Woodward of Florida and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his loving daughter, Sue Ann Benton and a brother, Bruce Benton. The family will receive friends to celebrate Glenn's life Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at 56 Yarrow Road in Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a donation in Glenn's memory to the CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to Brian and Rochelle from VNS of CT for the care and compassion provided to Glenn during his illness.