Glenn Collings
Glenn Collings
Glenn M. Collings passed away on August 27, 2020 with his wife and daughter at his side.
Glenn was born in Bridgeport and attended Marietta College in Ohio. He later received his MBA at the University of Denver. He met the love of his life, Mary Carol, in Denver and they returned to Connecticut to raise their family. Glenn worked as a CPA and retired as a Chief Financial Officer in New Hampshire. Glenn and his wife enjoyed retirement in South Carolina before relocating to Washington earlier this year.
Glenn leaves behind his beloved wife Mary Carol, daughter Emily and son-in-law Pete, and brother Mike and his family, and many nieces and nephews. Glenn was predeceased by his son Trevor, siblings Patricia, Ed and Pete, and parents Natalie and Edward.
Please consider donating in his memory to the Palmetto Animal League or a cause of your choice. A memorial service will be held at a future date.

Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 2, 2020.
