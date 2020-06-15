Glenn Gregory

Glenn Michael Gregory

Mr. Glenn Michael Gregory, age 52, of Dallas, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at his residence, after a long battle with brain cancer.

Mr. Gregory was born in Trumbull, Connecticut on May 29, 1968 to Mr. Joseph Rogers Gregory, Jr. and Mrs. Suzanne (Cooney) Gregory. He was preceded in death by his brother, Brian Gregory in 1986 and father, Joseph Gregory, Jr. in 1999.

Mr. Gregory is survived by his sons, Jack Gregory and Joey Gregory, Dallas, GA; his mother, Mrs. Suzanne Gregory, Naples, FL; his brothers, Mr. Chris Gregory, Naugatuck, CT: and Mr. Dan Gregory (Jen) , Ansonia, CT and his sister, Mrs. Suzanne Gregory - Fraga (Brian), Dallas, GA; along with several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Gregory has been cremated.

Mass Services for Mr. Gregory were held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 11:00 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Father Adrian Pleus officiating.

