Glenn Gregory
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenn Michael Gregory
Mr. Glenn Michael Gregory, age 52, of Dallas, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at his residence, after a long battle with brain cancer.
Mr. Gregory was born in Trumbull, Connecticut on May 29, 1968 to Mr. Joseph Rogers Gregory, Jr. and Mrs. Suzanne (Cooney) Gregory. He was preceded in death by his brother, Brian Gregory in 1986 and father, Joseph Gregory, Jr. in 1999.
Mr. Gregory is survived by his sons, Jack Gregory and Joey Gregory, Dallas, GA; his mother, Mrs. Suzanne Gregory, Naples, FL; his brothers, Mr. Chris Gregory, Naugatuck, CT: and Mr. Dan Gregory (Jen) , Ansonia, CT and his sister, Mrs. Suzanne Gregory - Fraga (Brian), Dallas, GA; along with several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Gregory has been cremated.
Mass Services for Mr. Gregory were held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 11:00 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Father Adrian Pleus officiating.
Benson Funeral Home, Dallas, GA to post a story or condolence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Service
11:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Benson Funeral Home - Dallas
309 Hardee Street
Dallas, GA 30132
770-445-9494
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved