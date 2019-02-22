Glenn Robert Urquhart

Glenn Robert Urquhart, age 48, of Fairfield, entered into eternal life on February 19, 2019. Born in Yonkers, NY and raised in Larchmont, NY, Glenn was a graduate of the Rye Country Day High School, Class of 1988. Glenn received his B.A. Degree from Hobart College, Class of 1994. He was an electricity broker and was currently employed by Marex Spectron Limited. Glenn enjoyed spending time with his loving children, nieces and nephews, playing guitar, coaching soccer, basketball, reading, touring with the Grateful Dead, fishing, boating, the beach, martial arts, and playing with his dogs. He was an All-American lacrosse player and a varsity basketball and soccer player. He was one of the most charismatic people in the world and was always there to crack a joke. Glenn was the life of the party and very kind. Glenn is survived by his cherished daughters, Maiya Urquhart (Muhlenberg College Sophomore) and Katie Urquhart ( Fairfield Ludlowe Senior), both of Fairfield; his beloved mother, Catherine Urquhart of Stamford and his father, William Urquhart and his wife, Mary, of Pasadena, CA; his siblings, Edward Urquhart and his wife, Pam, of Ridgefield; Elizabeth Urquhart of London, UK, Alison Urquhart of Geneva, Switzerland, Brian Urquhart of Pasadena, CA, Abigail Urquhart of Pasadena, CA, and Christine Urquhart of Washington, DC; his former wife, Merrie Deitch, of Fairfield; an aunt, Christine Urquhart with whom he had a special bond of New York, NY; and nieces and nephews, Dylan, Jack, Declan, Chloe, Eloise and William. He was predeceased by paternal grandparents Albert and Mildred Urquhart and maternal grandparents Edward and Margaret O'Neill. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. with a service to take place at 3 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road in Fairfield Center.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made for a college fund to be established for Maiya and Katie Urquhart c/o Edward Urquhart, 21 Silver Brook Ridgefield, CT 06877 / [email protected] For travel directions or to sign his online guest register please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com