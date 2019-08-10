|
|
Glenn E. Workman
Workman, Glenn E. Workman, age 47, of Bridgeport, beloved son of Germaine Breton Workman, passed away suddenly on August 7, 2019 in his residence. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM in St. Mark Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Friends may call on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. To celebrate a life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 11, 2019