Gloria Whiston McLennan Arons, of Woodbridge and Branford, CT, 78, passed away on June 14, 2019. She was born in Hannibal, MO, and was the daughter of Marguerite Kincaid Whiston and James J. Whiston, Sr.

Gloria is survived by her beloved husband, Marvin S. Arons, M.D., D.M.D., retired Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery, Yale School of Medicine and his children, Attorney Mark Arons and Jeffrey Arons, M.D., his wife, Lauren Arch Arons; and Kathryn Barry Bellis (daughter of the late Moira Fitzsimmons Arons). Also, she leaves the children of her late husband, Donald Ross McLennan, Wendy McLennan Hamilton, Gordon McLennan, and Douglas McLennan and his wife, Maria. Surviving grandchildren from the extended family include: Emily Arons, Gabrielle Arons, Zachary Arons, Christopher Bellis, Erin Bellis, Mindy Hamilton, Marion Hamilton, and Graham McLennan; as well as great-granddaughter, Moria Bellis. She is also survived by her Whiston siblings: Beverly Lugering, Marilyn Lawler, Carol Yager, Joseph Whiston, and Michelle Kendrick. She was predeceased by Judith Quinn and James Richard Whiston.

Gloria graduated from Holy Rosary School in Monroe City, MO, completed her novitiate with the Sisters of Social Service in Encino, CA and received a B.A. from Albertus Magnus College in New Haven, CT. She was devoted to a thirty-eight year career in the field of human resources management beginning with employment at Marshall Field's in Chicago, IL and concluding as Director of Personnel Services for Yale University in New Haven, CT.

She was a volunteer for Yale Art Gallery – American Decorative Arts, New Haven Home Recovery (New Reach) and the Red Cross, and served on the Board of New Haven Museum, New Haven Preservation Trust, Regional Workforce Development, Schooner, and the Yale Co-Op. Gloria shared in the Arons' family interest in American decorative and fine arts.

Burial services will be private. A Memorial Service will be held at Dwight Chapel, Yale University in New Haven, CT at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the New Haven Museum, 114 Whitney Ave., New Haven, CT 06511 or to New Reach, 153 East St., New Haven, CT 06511, or a .