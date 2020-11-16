1/1
Oct 7, 1932 - Nov 1, 2020. Gloria S. Burns, age 88 of New Milford, Connecticut passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Born in Coaldale, Pennsylvania, she was the loving daughter of Samuel and Catherine Hosler Swetz. She was a 1950 graduate of Bridgeport's Warren G. Harding High School, and a 1955 graduate of the Norwalk Hospital School of Nursing. After having worked in various positions in the nursing profession she retired in 1996 from the Connecticut Department of Corrections. Gloria was predeceased by her loving husband Lawrence J. Burns, and her sister Catherine Makara. She is survived by her only son Mark S. Burns, and his fiancée Jaime L. Rooney of New Milford Connecticut, two special nephews, Sam and John Makara, several cousins, other nieces and nephews and many cherished friends and loved ones.

Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 16, 2020.
