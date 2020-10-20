1/1
Gloria DeJesus
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria E. DeJesus
Gloria E. DeJesus, 78, of Lakeland, took her seat in Paradise on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Lakeland Regional Health surrounded by family. Gloria was born in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico to the late Domingo Morales and Carmen Morales. Gloria was a resident of Bridgeport, CT for 23 years and then came to Lakeland in I997. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years and love of her life, Luis A. DeJesus Sr.
Gloria worked at Wendy's Corp. for over 20 years and at H&R Block for over 15 years. She was a hardworking woman and a woman of great Faith. Gloria also loved collecting Angels which all who knew Gloria know no matter what she wore, there was always an angel pinned to her clothes. She loved listening to and singing Christian music.
Gloria was more than just a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt, she was the rock of our family, our best friend and hero. A woman who taught us to be strong and most importantly love one another and be united. Like Gloria there will never be another. She leaves a void that will never be filled.
Gloria leaves to cherish her memory her two daughters, Linda Rodriguez and Elba DeJesus (Norma); two sons, Luis DeJesus (Noraliz), Mark Rodriguez (Gisela); three great-grandchildren, Leila and Anthony Rodriguez, also Albert Torres, along with two sisters, Carmen Rodriguez (Ruben), Marie Santiago (Noel); two brothers, Javier Morales (Cheryl), and Robert Morales, along with a host of nephews, nieces and friends.
Gloria was also predeceased by one sister, Aleida Horner; and one brother, Joseph Morales.
A visitation will be held at Heath Funeral Chapel Tribute Center on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. Masks are required.
A private family service will be live streamed on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. by clicking on her obituary www.heathfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Heath Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heath Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved