Gloria Palazzo Delbouno, age 92, of Trumbull, CT, beloved wife of the late Frank A. "Sarge" Delbouno, Sr., passed onto eternal rest on Friday April 24, 2020 at Cambridge Manor. Born in Bridgeport on June 24, 1927, Giovanina Maria Gloria was a daughter of the late John and Grace Donofrio Palazzo and was retired from Remington Arms. Among Gloria's favorite things to do was cooking and feeding her family. She loved to play cards with her friends and enjoyed many trips to the casinos, including Las Vegas, Atlantic City, and of course Mohegan Sun. During the summer months, she enjoyed swimming and lounging by the pool. Gloria will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Survivors include her sons, Frank A. Delbouno, Jr. and Wayne Lonsdale and his wife Donna, a daughter-in-law, Alice Schneider and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, also several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a son, Lawrence (Larry) Schneider and three brothers, John, Ralph and Frank Palazzo. Due to concerns at this time surrounding social gatherings, all funeral services and interment will be held privately for the immediate family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd. Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 28, 2020