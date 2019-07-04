Gloria Ozzi DeVietro

Gloria Ozzi DeVietro, age 85, of Baltimore, MD and Newtown, CT, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Danbury Hospital with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael A. DeVietro, Sr. Born in Waterbury on July 7, 1933 she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Alice DiPaolo Ozzi. A graduate of Bullard Havens Technical School, Gloria was a seamstress by trade. She was formerly employed by Warner Bros. and Atlas Scenic Studio of Stratford. She was very proud to have known that much of her skilled work was used in many Broadway productions. She enjoyed making clothes for her family and friends. She enjoyed reading, trips to the casino and her daily phone calls with her sisters and family. But above everything in life, her family was the most important and came first. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. The values she taught, the unconditional love she gave and memories created will live in their hearts forever. Survivors include her loving children, Fred DeVietro and his wife Carrie-Jo of Beaverton, OR, Michael DeVietro, Jr. of North Haven, Michele Robinson and her husband John of Baltimore, MD and David DeVietro and his wife Heidi of Hampstead, NH, and, her nine cherished grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Lena, Nicholas, Angela and Michael DeVietro and Alyssa, Drew and Christopher Robinson; a brother, Arthur Ozzie and his wife Lori of Shelton, sisters, Claire Frillici and her husband Fred of Fairfield and Lucy Quinto and her husband Sam of Monroe, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Rose Paternoster. Funeral services will take place on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church, 46 Church Hill Rd., Newtown for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Newtown. Friends may greet the family on Sunday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com Published in Connecticut Post on July 5, 2019