Gloria Duch
Gloria Duch, age 89, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Charles Duch, passed away on April 10, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital. Gloria was born in Bridgeport on February 14, 1931 to the late Samuel and Laura (Farina) DePietro and had been a lifelong area resident. She was a retired office manager for several medical doctors and dentists over a 40-year career. In her free-time, she loved being in the kitchen and was an excellent baker. Survivors include her devoted sons, Paul Duch and Charles Duch and his wife Patricia, and sister Josephine Gallo, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, Gloria was predeceased by her brothers, Anthony and William, and sisters, Florence, Carmen and Mary. Due to the current health situation the family has elected to have a private family service. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 15, 2020