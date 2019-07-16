Connecticut Post Obituaries
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
View Map
Gloria Hoey Obituary
Gloria J. Hoey
Gloria J. Hoey, age 85, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Robert A. Hoey Sr., passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital. Born in Bridgeport to the late Andrew and Elizabeth (Hermann) Orechovesky, she has been a lifelong area resident. Survivors include her devoted children, Robert A. Hoey Jr. and Patrick S. Hoey both of North Branford, Peggy Thompson and her fiancé Ken Brown of Newington and Jane McMahon and her husband Ken of Southington, her cherished grandchildren, Ralph, Christopher, Nicholas, Dana and Shelby, 5 loving great-grandchildren, Melinda, Maggie, Maeve, Emmett, and Emmory, a brother, Joseph Orechovesky of Ansonia, sisters, Dorothy Rutkowsky of Bridgeport, Ruth Paoletto of Milford, Jane DiLuigi of York, PA, Sally Johnson of Shelton and Geraldine Deignan of Port Charlotte, FL, several nieces and nephews. Gloria was predeceased by her brothers, Andrew, John and Robert Orechovesky. Funeral Services will take place on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place Stratford. Interment will be in Union Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a donation in memory of Gloria to the , www.dementiasociety.org For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on July 17, 2019
