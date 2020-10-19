1/
Gloria Klein
Gloria Klein
Gloria Klein, age 86 of Fairfield, CT passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 18th surrounded by her loving family. Born in Bridgeport, CT, she was the daughter of the late Anna and Samuel Mendelsohn. Gloria was a loving wife for 65 years to Andrew Klein. Together they owned and operated Royal Jewelers in Bridgeport and Shelton for many years, where they devoted their lives to supporting their family to give them a better life. In addition to her husband Andrew, she is survived by her two sons Dr. David Klein and his wife Sarah, as well as Alan Klein and his wife Michele. She was a devoted grandmother to Alexandra, Killian, Garrett, Jordan, Alyssa, Jake and great-granddaughter Mira. Gloria will always be known for her kindness, selflessness and love for her family and many friends. She enjoyed cooking for her loved ones and had a passion of caring for all animals. Gloria will be deeply missed by her family. Burial service will be private for immediate family. The family wishes to thank the staff at the Ludlowe Center in Fairfield and Jewish Senior Services in Bridgeport for their loving care. Memorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, www.cthumane.org. Those wishing to leave online condolences may do so at www.greensfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
